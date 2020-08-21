2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Wilson delivers a win for isolated residents battling Telstra

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
outagesTelstra

Frustrated residents cut off from phone and internet services for weeks are celebrating a win against Telstra.

Residents in Bowen Mountain, west of Windsor, had been complaining to Telstra for several weeks about the services being down.

Yesterday, local resident Louise Hawkins told Jim Wilson it’s “incredibly frustrating”: they can’t work, their children can’t lodge school work, and isolated residents can’t order their groceries.

Click PLAY to listen to the full audio

Following on from the call, Jim went into bat for the 1000 residents cut off from services.

“Well, we put the call out yesterday, it’s been very frustrating, especially during this coronavirus … not to have communication,” said Jim.

“I’m very happy to say that I’ve just got a statement through from Telstra … that repairs are now complete and customer connections are now restored in Bowen Mountain.”

Click PLAY for the full audio

Image: Google Maps / Telstra

Jim Wilson
BusinessLocalNewsNSWTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873