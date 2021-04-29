2GB
Jim Wilson (sort of) vindicated despite Ben Fordham’s ‘hatchet job’

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
birds
Article image for Jim Wilson (sort of) vindicated despite Ben Fordham’s ‘hatchet job’

Jim Wilson has taken to the airwaves to defend his reputation, after Breakfast host Ben Fordham questioned his credibility as a ‘bird nerd’.

Jim accused his colleague of attempting a “hatchet job” on him, by suggesting Jim had misidentified a flock of birds in a viral video.

He foreshadowed a reckoning ahead, having undertaken a “full investigation”.

“All I’ll say [is] I’m very, very comfortable in my position.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Jim brought in bird guru Sean Dooley to settle the debate once and for all.

“I’m giving you an out – I reckon … I can see what I think is one sulphur-crested cockatoo.

“It looks a bit bigger, and there’s a flash of yellow.”

However, it wasn’t long before Ben Fordham was back on the line.

“That’s like saying I had one number in lotto: you don’t win the jackpot!”

Click PLAY below to hear Sean’s revelations – and Ben’s rebuttal

RELATED

Cockatoos converge on suburban street in scene rivalling a Hitchcock horror

Jim Wilson
News
