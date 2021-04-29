Jim Wilson (sort of) vindicated despite Ben Fordham’s ‘hatchet job’

Jim Wilson has taken to the airwaves to defend his reputation, after Breakfast host Ben Fordham questioned his credibility as a ‘bird nerd’.

Jim accused his colleague of attempting a “hatchet job” on him, by suggesting Jim had misidentified a flock of birds in a viral video.

He foreshadowed a reckoning ahead, having undertaken a “full investigation”.

“All I’ll say [is] I’m very, very comfortable in my position.”

Jim brought in bird guru Sean Dooley to settle the debate once and for all.

“I’m giving you an out – I reckon … I can see what I think is one sulphur-crested cockatoo.

“It looks a bit bigger, and there’s a flash of yellow.”

However, it wasn’t long before Ben Fordham was back on the line.

“That’s like saying I had one number in lotto: you don’t win the jackpot!”

