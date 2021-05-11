Jim Wilson challenges Labor MP over ‘off the mark’ Budget critique

Jim Wilson has challenged the Opposition to explain what they would do differently ahead of the Treasurer’s second pandemic budget.

Jim hit back at Labor’s early criticisms, pointing out much of the cash splash is the party’s “bread and butter”.

“Their complaints are somewhat off the mark – tonight’s budget should be right down Labor’s alley!”

However, senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek described it as “a MorrisonKeeper budget” aimed at protecting the Prime Minister politically, despite supporting many of the investments.

$18 billion will go to aged care, but Ms Plibersek argued the government shouldn’t be congratulated for filling a funding hole it created.

“Don’t forget, this doesn’t make up for years of cuts to Australians’ pay and working conditions, pensions, … family benefits, childcare, aged care, schools, Medicare.”