Jim Wilson calls out media ‘madness’ and vaccine scaremongering

Jim Wilson has urged his older listeners not to back out of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

When 79 cases of blood clotting were reviewed by UK health authorities – of which 19 were fatal – over 20 million doses had been administered.

Jim has spoken to a number of over 50s unnecessarily terrified to have the shot, including his own 81-year-old mother Maryloo.

“It’s madness: the scaremongering has to stop.

“Some media outlets need to have a good look at themselves.

“It’s simply not good enough, and it’s sowing doubt into the community’s minds.”

