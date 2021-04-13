2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Jim Wilson calls out media ‘..

Jim Wilson calls out media ‘madness’ and vaccine scaremongering

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
COVID-19 vaccineMisinformationvaccine rollout
Article image for Jim Wilson calls out media ‘madness’ and vaccine scaremongering

Jim Wilson has urged his older listeners not to back out of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

When 79 cases of blood clotting were reviewed by UK health authorities – of which 19 were fatal – over 20 million doses had been administered.

Jim has spoken to a number of over 50s unnecessarily terrified to have the shot, including his own 81-year-old mother Maryloo.

“It’s madness: the scaremongering has to stop.

“Some media outlets need to have a good look at themselves.

“It’s simply not good enough, and it’s sowing doubt into the community’s minds.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873