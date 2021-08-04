2GB
Jim Wilson calls out ABC’s ‘disappointing’ failure to disclose Labor affiliation

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Jim Wilson calls out ABC’s ‘disappointing’ failure to disclose Labor affiliation

A Labor candidate was interviewed as an expert by the ABC’s Four Corners without her affiliation being disclosed, in what Jim Wilson has described as a “disappointing” omission.

Melbourne epidemiologist Dr Michelle Ananda Rajah will stand for election for the Australian Labor Party at the next federal election, and has expressed skepticism of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Jim quoted the doctor’s own social media posts, cautioning young people against taking it.

“Why didn’t the ABC and Four Corners disclose in their story that Dr Rajah is a Labor candidate?

“Surely full transparency was required – especially given the state of Australia and the need to improve confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I’m disappointed that Four Corners didn’t cross the T’s and dot the I’s with this.

“Australia expects better. And deserves better.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Jim Wilson
