Jim Wilson calls on WHO investigators to stand up to ‘ruthless’ Chinese government

As the World Health Organisation continues its investigation into the origins of COVID-19, Jim Wilson has called on the investigators to lay bare the whole truth.

Reports on the expert team’s progress have been “mixed”; the group has visited a propaganda exhibition, but Chinese scientists are sharing never before seen data.

However, Jim pointed out the “ruthless” Chinese government has done “anything but take responsibility”, even blaming the United States military for importing the virus.

“People like you and me have no power here. We’re relying on the World Health Organisation to find the source.

“The world needs answers. It’s time for the WHO to stand up and be counted.”

