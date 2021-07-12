Jim Wilson calls on ‘our closest ally’ to uphold their end of alliance

Jim Wilson has called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to pick up the phone and request extra Pfizer vaccine doses from counterpart Joe Biden.

With Sydney facing no end in sight to their lockdown and an indefinite period of home learning for students, Jim said it’s time for our American allies to step in.

“Where are our supposed great mates?

“Surely our close ties with the US should matter for something when it comes to receiving extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re desperate!”

Image: Getty