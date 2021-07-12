2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Wilson calls on ‘our closest ally’ to uphold their end of alliance

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
pfizerUnited Statesvaccine rollout
Article image for Jim Wilson calls on ‘our closest ally’ to uphold their end of alliance

Jim Wilson has called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to pick up the phone and request extra Pfizer vaccine doses from counterpart Joe Biden.

With Sydney facing no end in sight to their lockdown and an indefinite period of home learning for students, Jim said it’s time for our American allies to step in.

“Where are our supposed great mates?

“Surely our close ties with the US should matter for something when it comes to receiving extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re desperate!”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873