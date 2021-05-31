2GB


Jim Wilson calls on Labor leadership contender to ‘do the honourable thing’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Chris MinnsMichael DaleyNSW LaborState Politics
Article image for Jim Wilson calls on Labor leadership contender to ‘do the honourable thing’

Kogarah MP Chris Minns and Maroubra MP Michael Daley are set to go head-to-head to win leadership of NSW Labor.

Jim Wilson hit out at Mr Daley’s “reckless and distracting” tilt for the top job.

“Labor is a party completely and utterly divided, with the Coalition sitting pretty federally and also in NSW.

“The Member for Maroubra should do the honourable thing by his own party and withdraw from the leadership race.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Joining Jim, fellow leadership contender Chris Minns expressed a desire to avoid a protracted process consumed by ‘navel-gazing’.

“I think we’re going to have to be able to walk and chew gum.

“The Labor party’s at its best when it’s focusing on working people, trying to come up with solutions to their problems.”

Jim Wilson: “Are you confident?”

Chris Minns: “Well, I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPolitics
