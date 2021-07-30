Jim Wilson and Anthony Albanese lock horns over vaccine rhetoric

Jim Wilson and federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese have engaged in a fierce debate over vaccine communication.

Mr Albanese was earlier accused by Energy Minister Angus Taylor of being “missing in action” amid the vaccine rollout.

“The bloke’s a numpty.

“I just found it extraordinary, the desperation of the government to somehow run this sledge out.”

Jim argued the federal Opposition have been silent when it comes to encouraging uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine, instead choosing to attack the government on the lack of availability of other candidates.

Mr Albanese vehemently denied contributing to vaccine hesitancy.

Anthony Albanese: “You cannot point to one thing I have said … that is not based upon the science.” Jim Wilson: “Can you just clarify one thing, once and for all: what is your position on the AstraZeneca vaccine?”

Press PLAY below to hear the fiery exchange

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

RELATED