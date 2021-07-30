2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Wilson and Anthony Albanese lock horns over vaccine rhetoric

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Anthony AlbaneseAstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccinefederal politicspfizervaccine rollout
Article image for Jim Wilson and Anthony Albanese lock horns over vaccine rhetoric

Jim Wilson and federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese have engaged in a fierce debate over vaccine communication.

Mr Albanese was earlier accused by Energy Minister Angus Taylor of being “missing in action” amid the vaccine rollout.

“The bloke’s a numpty.

“I just found it extraordinary, the desperation of the government to somehow run this sledge out.”

Jim argued the federal Opposition have been silent when it comes to encouraging uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine, instead choosing to attack the government on the lack of availability of other candidates.

Mr Albanese vehemently denied contributing to vaccine hesitancy.

Anthony Albanese: “You cannot point to one thing I have said … that is not based upon the science.”

Jim Wilson: “Can you just clarify one thing, once and for all: what is your position on the AstraZeneca vaccine?”

Press PLAY below to hear the fiery exchange

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

 

RELATED

‘Missing in action’ Labor leader accused of curbing ticket to freedom

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873