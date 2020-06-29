Jim Molan slams Labor’s use of ‘fake news’ to cover up their embarrassments

Senator Jim Molan believes the Labor party is in meltdown and desperate to distract from their recent scandals using fake news.

The latest controversy to hit the Labor party is the AFP raids linked to concerns of foreign interference around NSW upper house MP Shaoquett Moselmane.

The senator told Mark Levy Labor is clearly in crisis in New South Wales and “it’s deeply in crisis in Victoria”.

“The disappointment that I have is that so much fake news is coming out of the Labor party in relation to the Eden-Monaro by-election.

“And I’m sure it’s coming out in order to cover up the embarrassment that they have in relation to how they’re managing the situation.”

Image: Getty