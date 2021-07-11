2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jihad Dib shares COVID-19 message in Arabic on 2GB

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Jihad Dib
Article image for Jihad Dib shares COVID-19 message in Arabic on 2GB

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib has shared a message for Arabic communities in Sydney as authorities race to contain a COVID outbreak.

Mr Dib told Ray Hadley a number of ethnic communities in Sydney may not understand the message being spread by health authorities.

“I don’t want them to listen to a message in English, where they might understand 70 per cent, if they can understand 100 per cent in their own native tongue.”

A Vietnamese doctor has shared the same message for his community.

Press PLAY below to hear their message

 

Image: Instagram

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873