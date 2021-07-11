Jihad Dib shares COVID-19 message in Arabic on 2GB

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib has shared a message for Arabic communities in Sydney as authorities race to contain a COVID outbreak.

Mr Dib told Ray Hadley a number of ethnic communities in Sydney may not understand the message being spread by health authorities.

“I don’t want them to listen to a message in English, where they might understand 70 per cent, if they can understand 100 per cent in their own native tongue.”

A Vietnamese doctor has shared the same message for his community.

