Jessica Rowe and her rescuer recall moment car burst into flames

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight & Jim Wilson
Jessica Rowe
Journalist Jessica Rowe has described the moment she and her 14-year-old daughter escaped their car which caught on fire in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Jessica and Allegra were saved by a stranger who got them out of the car, and delivered them home safely.

She told Deborah Knight she’s grateful to the bus driver who came to their rescue.

“All this smoke started pouring out from under the bonnet … and then it starts coming through the air conditioning vents.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mev, the hero bus driver, later joined Jim Wilson to share his side of the story.

After evacuating Jess and Allegra from the car, he realised the threat wasn’t yet over.

“While I was on the phone to the fire brigade, I realised there was maybe a hundred kids or so just filming the car, so me and a teacher … moved all the kids … and did a bit of traffic control.”

Within 30 seconds of their escape the car was ablaze, but that didn’t stop Mev from rushing back to rescue Jess and Allegra’s personal belongings.

“Probably not a great idea at the time, but … it was just a split-second decision.”

Surprising Mev on air, eastern suburbs Detective Superintendent John Duncan called in to commend him, as did Jessica Rowe herself.

“Mev, you are the most beautiful, amazing, lovely man, and I cannot thank you enough!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

