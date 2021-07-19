2GB
Jarome Luai confirms imminent return for Penrith Panthers

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Brian To'oJarome LuaiPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for Jarome Luai confirms imminent return for Penrith Panthers

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai has hijacked an interview with teammate Brian To’o.

The five-eighth sustained a knee injury in round 16, ruling him out of the final State of Origin game.

After several background interjections from Luai, Mark Levy asked To’o to pass the phone over.

Mark Levy: I’ve got lots of Panthers supporters here … saying ‘can you find out from ‘Romey if he’s back this week’. Are you going to be right or what?

Jarome Luai: I’m on my way brother!

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

