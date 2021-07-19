Jarome Luai confirms imminent return for Penrith Panthers

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai has hijacked an interview with teammate Brian To’o.

The five-eighth sustained a knee injury in round 16, ruling him out of the final State of Origin game.

After several background interjections from Luai, Mark Levy asked To’o to pass the phone over.

Mark Levy: I’ve got lots of Panthers supporters here … saying ‘can you find out from ‘Romey if he’s back this week’. Are you going to be right or what? Jarome Luai: I’m on my way brother!

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images