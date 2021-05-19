2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jake Friend’s surprising take on NRL’s head knock crackdown

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
concussionHigh tacklesJake FriendSYDNEY ROOSTERS
Article image for Jake Friend’s surprising take on NRL’s head knock crackdown

Former Sydney Roosters captain Jake Friend knows all too well the consequences of head knocks, forced into an early retirement due to concussion.

On Saturday, the Roosters will honour Friend with an on-field presentation at the SCG, celebrating the club legend’s career.

However, Friend surprised Brad Fittler and Mark Levy by criticising the enforcement of the NRL’s tough stance on high tackles as seen in Magic Round.

“It’s definitely an issue, but I thought the way that it was done was possibly the wrong way to go about it.

“To throw it mid-season and go so harsh at it, not giving clubs and players the opportunity to train it and practice it, it was sort of hard to watch.

“They weren’t the games they should’ve been because of blokes in the bin.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873