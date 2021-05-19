Jake Friend’s surprising take on NRL’s head knock crackdown

Former Sydney Roosters captain Jake Friend knows all too well the consequences of head knocks, forced into an early retirement due to concussion.

On Saturday, the Roosters will honour Friend with an on-field presentation at the SCG, celebrating the club legend’s career.

However, Friend surprised Brad Fittler and Mark Levy by criticising the enforcement of the NRL’s tough stance on high tackles as seen in Magic Round.

“It’s definitely an issue, but I thought the way that it was done was possibly the wrong way to go about it.

“To throw it mid-season and go so harsh at it, not giving clubs and players the opportunity to train it and practice it, it was sort of hard to watch.

“They weren’t the games they should’ve been because of blokes in the bin.”

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website