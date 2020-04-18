Jai Arrow unsure of how Souths move will play out

Gold Coast Titans star Jai Arrow has admitted he’s unsure how his move to South Sydney will play out in the next 12 months.

Arrow who has signed a four-year deal with the Rabbitohs from next season could face the possibility of a late start at his new club due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the NRL targeting a May 28 return, there is uncertainty over what format it could be and how deep into the year it could go.

Arrow told The Continuous Call Team he will be giving his all at whichever club he plays for.

“I’m assuming if the season was to go past October 31st they’d have to extend my contract with the Titans,” Arrow said.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen there.

“It’s sort of a hard one to answer at the moment with all the uncertain times, whatever happens, happens.

“No matter what I’m doing or what club I’m at, I’ll always put my hand up and put my heart and soul into whoever I’m playing for.”

Arrow has played 64 NRL games for the Broncos and Titans and has represented Queensland.

Click ‘PLAY’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Gold Coast Titans.