Jacqui Lambie slams ADF chiefs for ‘chucking diggers under the bus’

Senator Jacqui Lambie has fired up at high ranking Defence chiefs for their reaction to the allegations detailed in the Brereton inquiry report.

Senator Lambie told Jim Wilson there’s been “dysfunction of the hierarchy in the military” for some time and has slammed those in charge for washing their hands of the matter.

“These Defence chiefs are just chucking these diggers under the bus!

“And to also come out, the very highest ranking ones, that they were over there serving and say ‘we knew nothing about this’; I don’t believe that, I think it’s absolute rubbish!

“There’s no bloody way in hell you couldn’t have known what was going on … I’m not buying into it!

“They’re not taking these diggers down without a fight – I’ve had an absolute gutful!”

