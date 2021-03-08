2GB
Jacqui Lambie nominates ‘the only man for the job’ to replace Defence Minister

10 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Jacqui Lambie nominates ‘the only man for the job’ to replace Defence Minister

With Defence Minister Linda Reynolds facing health problems and a call to resign over her handling of Brittany Higgins’ allegations, attention has turned to a possible replacement.

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has advocated for a cabinet reshuffle in response to the Morrison government’s crises, and told Jim Wilson Peter Dutton should replace Linda Reynolds in the Defence portfolio.

“Move him out of Home Affairs, he’s been there long enough, and put someone that’s strong into Defence.

“Someone needs to tackle those big bullies in brass … and I think the only man for that job is Peter Dutton.”

Jim Wilson
