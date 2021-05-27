‘No apology’ for stand down as Jack de Belin greenlit for NRL return

The Director of Public Prosecutions will formally withdraw rape charges against Jack de Belin in court tomorrow, freeing the Dragons star to return to the NRL.

The DPP was given until May 28 to decide whether they would proceed to a third trial, after a second ended in a hung jury earlier this month.

The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the imminent expiration of de Belin’s no-fault stand down, and the lock will stay with the club until at least 2023.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson despite the Dragons’ request, the stand down policy will not be reviewed.

“We make no apology for taking the strongest stance in Australian sport when our players are charged with serious criminal offences, Jim.

“We can’t remain indifferent to such charges, particularly those against women.”

Wide World of Sports host Mark Levy told Jim Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has ensured de Belin is “fit and ready to play” for the reserve grades this weekend.

However, with a slate of first-grade players out due to suspensions and injuries, Griffin may bring de Belin back early.

“I’d hate to be the first person that runs into Jack de Belin when he returns to the NRL, because he’s got a bit to let out of his system.”

