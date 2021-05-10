Jack de Belin and Callan Sinclair found not guilty, hung jury on remaining charges
NRL star Jack de Belin and friend Callan Sinclair have been found not guilty of one charge of sexual assault, but the jury could not reach a verdict on charges one through five.
The jury was unable to reach a unanimous or majority (11 to one) verdict, and have been discharged on day six of deliberations.
2GB court reporter Gil Taylor told Jim Wilson it’s “not typical” for a jury to reach such a decision.
“There’s now going to be a mention on May 28 to see where the matter can go to from there.
“It’s a matter for the Crown.”
