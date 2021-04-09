2GB
Jacinta Price exposes hypocrisy of ‘so-called progressives’ on Indigenous violence ‘epidemic’

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Indigenous AffairsJacinta Price
Article image for Jacinta Price exposes hypocrisy of ‘so-called progressives’ on Indigenous violence ‘epidemic’

Alice Springs Deputy Mayor Jacinta Price has spoken out against “myths that are constantly peddled” in relation to high rates of violence in Indigenous communities.

“Domestic violence in many Aboriginal communities far outstrips any other crime that is committed,” Ms Price told Joe Hildebrand.

“And yet, there’s utter silence on it. For me, it’s complete and utter hypocrisy.”

Joe asked why she believes “so-called ‘progressives’ … are so reluctant to acknowledge it”.

Ms Price explained blaming violence within Indigenous communities on colonisation and racism makes it “someone else’s responsibility to deal with”, “removing Aboriginal people’s agency”.

“There is no evidence to suggest that racism and colonisation is right now killing our people, is right now sexually abusing our people.

“You can’t actually help other people … we, Aboriginal people, have to do it for ourselves.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaNews
