Jacinda Ardern joins national cabinet, travel industry eagerly awaits outcome

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern will join Australia’s national cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss opening up trans-Tasman travel.

Both countries are leading the world in flattening the coronavirus curve.

The national cabinet is expected to consider a trans-Tasman reopening, where Australians and New Zealanders could travel between the countries without a 14-day quarantine period.

Australian Federation of Travel Agents CEO Jason Westbury told Chris Smith the national cabinet needs to set out clear directives.

“Anything that’s wobbly in this world doesn’t work anymore, we need definitive decisions.

“We need a bit of time to plan, you can’t just unlock an airline to fly tomorrow.

“But hopefully it’s not months and months, it’s soon.”

Image: Getty