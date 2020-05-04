2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jacinda Ardern joins national cabinet, travel industry eagerly awaits outcome

9 hours ago
chris smith
Australian Federation of Travel AgentsJason Westbury

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern will join Australia’s national cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss opening up trans-Tasman travel.

Both countries are leading the world in flattening the coronavirus curve.

The national cabinet is expected to consider a trans-Tasman reopening, where Australians and New Zealanders could travel between the countries without a 14-day quarantine period.

Australian Federation of Travel Agents CEO Jason Westbury told Chris Smith the national cabinet needs to set out clear directives.

“Anything that’s wobbly in this world doesn’t work anymore, we need definitive decisions.

“We need a bit of time to plan, you can’t just unlock an airline to fly tomorrow.

“But hopefully it’s not months and months, it’s soon.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

chris smith
AustraliaNewsTravelWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.