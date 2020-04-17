2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • IVF patients desperate for non-essential..

IVF patients desperate for non-essential surgery ban to be lifted

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Dr Peter IllingworthIVF

The government’s freeze on elective procedures due to coronavirus has meant many couples going through IVF have had their hopes dashed with treatments suspended.

Dr Peter Illingworth, Medical Director at IVF Australia tells Deborah Knight he’d like to see IVF procedures resume in the near future.

“A delay of four, five or six weeks is not going to affect anyone’s chances of having children.

“The concern is… for someone who is worried about their family, a pause of 6 months or so would be a very serious thing indeed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.