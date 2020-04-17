IVF patients desperate for non-essential surgery ban to be lifted

The government’s freeze on elective procedures due to coronavirus has meant many couples going through IVF have had their hopes dashed with treatments suspended.

Dr Peter Illingworth, Medical Director at IVF Australia tells Deborah Knight he’d like to see IVF procedures resume in the near future.

“A delay of four, five or six weeks is not going to affect anyone’s chances of having children.

“The concern is… for someone who is worried about their family, a pause of 6 months or so would be a very serious thing indeed.”

Image: Getty