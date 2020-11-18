2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’ve had a gutful!’: New consequences for ‘grubs’ spitting at frontline workers

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
DAVID ELLIOTEmergency Services
Article image for ‘I’ve had a gutful!’: New consequences for ‘grubs’ spitting at frontline workers

Under proposed new laws, mandatory disease testing orders will be introduced for anyone who assaults frontline emergency service workers.

The laws passed in the NSW lower house, will require anyone who spits, bites or puts bodily fluids on an emergency services worker to take a mandatory blood test.

NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott told Ray Hadley the “laws will benefit over 1000,000 people”.

“Any frontline worker who is assaulted and bitten, spat on by a grub, well that grub now has to have a disease test.

“I’ve had a gutful of the officers, the frontline workers, having to wait for weeks, if not months, to find out if they’ve got a bloodborne disease.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
HealthLawNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873