‘I’ve had a gutful!’: New consequences for ‘grubs’ spitting at frontline workers

Under proposed new laws, mandatory disease testing orders will be introduced for anyone who assaults frontline emergency service workers.

The laws passed in the NSW lower house, will require anyone who spits, bites or puts bodily fluids on an emergency services worker to take a mandatory blood test.

NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott told Ray Hadley the “laws will benefit over 1000,000 people”.

“Any frontline worker who is assaulted and bitten, spat on by a grub, well that grub now has to have a disease test.

“I’ve had a gutful of the officers, the frontline workers, having to wait for weeks, if not months, to find out if they’ve got a bloodborne disease.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty