‘It’s utter nonsense’: Assistant Women’s Minister rejects Grace Tame’s criticism

Australia’s new assistant minister for women has hit back at her critics.

Australian of the Year and sex abuse survivor Grace Tame and activist Magda Szubanski were among those criticising Amanda Stoker’s appointment.

Ms Tame accused the Senator of work “aimed at falsifying all counts of sexual abuse on (university) campuses across the nation.”

Ms Stoker told Ben Fordham “it’s utter nonsense”.

“I don’t think the answer is shutting down and refusing the right to speak for people who share a different point of view to you.

“It does speak to the attitude of some women on the Twittersphere who think that the task is tearing down people, particularly other women.”

