‘It’s unfair’: Father slams release of his son’s killer

The father of a man killed by a rogue Afghan soldier is sharing his family’s story after the killer went free.

Hekmatullah was released from jail after seven years under a prisoner swap negotiated by the United States.

Private Robert Poate, Lance Corporal Stjepan “Rick” Milosevic and Sapper James Martin were killed as they played cards at their base in Afghanistan in 2012.

Hekmatullah had confessed to the killing and warned he would do the same again.

Private Robert Poate’s father, Hugh Poate, has written a book, ‘Failures of Command’, detailing his family’s experience.

He told Ben Fordham Hekmatullah should never have been released.

“He’s never ever going to face the penalty that he was charged for and sentenced for.

“It’s really frustrating and it’s unfair and unreasonable.”

