Farmers are pushing for tax relief in order to encourage more Australians to move to rural towns.

National Farmers Federation CEO Tony Mahar told Ben Fordham tax incentives are needed to draw people to the regions.

“It’s time. 2021 has to be the time.

“There’s people out there, there’s opportunities out there. Right now our cities are pretty congested and overpopulated.”

