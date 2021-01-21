2GB
‘It’s really disgusting’: Sydney council cracks down on PPE debris

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BLACKTOWNFace MasksLitterTony Bleasdale
Article image for ‘It’s really disgusting’: Sydney council cracks down on PPE debris

Blacktown residents caught dumping face masks will now be fined $450, up from $250, in an effort to curb inappropriate disposal.

Blacktown Mayor Tony Bleasdale told Jim Wilson council staff have reported an enormous increase in PPE littering around shopping centres and parks, describing it as “a major health hazard”.

“For me, it’s a really disgusting situation. If you’ve got a mask and you’re not going to wear it … take it home and dispose of it.

“We may have to crack down … if people aren’t listening. We don’t want to go down that path, Jim.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
