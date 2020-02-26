‘It’s not the Logies!’: Kerri-Anne Kennerley says Australia Day honours have changed

Former community representative on the Order of Australia council Kerri-Anne Kennerley says the system needs to change.

There are calls to strip Bettina Arndt of her Order of Australia honour after her recent comments about domestic violence were widely condemned.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley tells Ben Fordham things have changed since she was on the council.

“When I was doing it, it was supposed to be without question above and beyond.

“It’s not the Logies! Just because you’re famous, just because you do the odd bit of charity work, that is not above and beyond!

“Our awards should be made important.”

Image: Getty/Hanna Lassen