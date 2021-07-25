‘It’s not good enough’: Ray Hadley demands NSW Premier go

Ray Hadley says Gladys Berejiklian must step down once the current COVID-19 outbreak is contained.

The Premier is facing criticism over her failure to shut down the eastern suburbs sooner as Sydney faces a lockdown extension.

“She’s done her best, but I’m sorry Gladys, in the last six to eight weeks it hasn’t been good enough,” Ray said.

“The buck stops with you, not with Hazzard, not with Kerry Chant, not with Mick Fuller … you’re the boss.

“I don’t expect her to stand down in the middle of this crisis, but sometime this year she must take a break and she must hand the reigns to someone with a fresh outlook.”

