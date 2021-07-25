2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s not good enough’: Ray Hadley demands NSW Premier go

10 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for ‘It’s not good enough’: Ray Hadley demands NSW Premier go

Ray Hadley says Gladys Berejiklian must step down once the current COVID-19 outbreak is contained.

The Premier is facing criticism over her failure to shut down the eastern suburbs sooner as Sydney faces a lockdown extension.

“She’s done her best, but I’m sorry Gladys, in the last six to eight weeks it hasn’t been good enough,” Ray said.

“The buck stops with you, not with Hazzard, not with Kerry Chant, not with Mick Fuller … you’re the boss.

“I don’t expect her to stand down in the middle of this crisis, but sometime this year she must take a break and she must hand the reigns to someone with a fresh outlook.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873