‘It’s not a simple formula’: Labor provides laundry list to limit lockdowns

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
national vaccination planTanya Plibersekvaccine rollout
Article image for ‘It’s not a simple formula’: Labor provides laundry list to limit lockdowns

Doherty Institute modelling has provided a roadmap away from lockdowns, but Labor politicians say vaccines are not the entire solution.

Senior federal Labor MP Tanya Plibersek defended leader Anthony Albanese’s response to the national plan, stressing to Jim Wilson hotel quarantine settings need to be fixed as much as the vaccination rate before restrictions end.

“If we’d had a shorter, sharper lockdown when those cases emerged in Bondi, we probably wouldn’t be talking about the 900 case numbers that we’ve got at the moment.

“It’s not a simple formula here; everyone wants us to open up as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“There’s a bunch of stuff that we have been calling on the government to do that would make it possible for us to open up sooner.”

Press PLAY below to hear full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
