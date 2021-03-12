‘It’s just weird’: Gloves off for Joel Fitzgibbon over latest COVID measure

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon has accused the federal government of politicising its coronavirus response amid criticism of an airline-focused tourism scheme.

The government will offer about 800,000 half-price plane tickets to destinations such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Alice Springs and Launceston.

But the Opposition has questioned the selection of the routes.

“I’ve worked very hard for the last 12 months, not politicising covid … but this one’s really weird,” Mr Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight.

“The whole thing’s just weird.

“You only have to look at the list of areas nominated … it’s looking more and more like sports rorts and regional rort grants to me.”

But Energy Minister Angus Taylor insists the scheme is “clearly thought out”.

“This is absolutely appropriate to get tourism up and running.

“That criticism is not warranted.”

