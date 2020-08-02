Minister vows to raise issue of Melbourne travellers with Health Minister

There are concerns about people arriving at Sydney airport from Melbourne and catching Ubers and taxis from the airport.

“This is a worry,” Ben Fordham said.

“There are people arriving from the epicentre of the virus in Australia and when they arrive it’s up to them to catch a taxi or an Uber from the airport.

“Think of the drivers! They’re expected to drive these people to their isolation spots.”

International travellers are taken by bus to hotel quarantine but people flying in from Melbourne are expected to make their own way from the airport.

“It’s illogical and it’s dangerous!”

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Ben Fordham she will raise the issue with Health Minister Brad Hazzard this morning.

