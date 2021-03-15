2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s crazy’: Billy Slater condemns ARLC’s Joseph Suaalii decision

9 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterJoseph Suaaliirugby league featuredSYDNEY ROOSTERS
oseph Suaalii of the Bears runs the ball during the NSW Cup Trial Match between the North Sydney Bears and the Canberra Raiders at Seiffert Oval

The ARL Commission has officially approved the Sydney Roosters‘ request to give young star Joseph Suaalii an early debut.

Despite the NRL CEO’s assurances, rugby league great Billy Slater told Mark Levy the lack of definitive criteria makes the decision a slippery slope.

“We’re going to throw a 17-year-old kid in the toughest, most physical sport in the world.

“It’s crazy – they’ve made a rule for a reason.

“What are you going to tell the next 17-year-old … oh sorry, you weren’t as heavy, … you weren’t as fast as Joseph Suaalii, or you didn’t do as good at school?”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873