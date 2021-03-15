‘It’s crazy’: Billy Slater condemns ARLC’s Joseph Suaalii decision

The ARL Commission has officially approved the Sydney Roosters‘ request to give young star Joseph Suaalii an early debut.

Despite the NRL CEO’s assurances, rugby league great Billy Slater told Mark Levy the lack of definitive criteria makes the decision a slippery slope.

“We’re going to throw a 17-year-old kid in the toughest, most physical sport in the world.

“It’s crazy – they’ve made a rule for a reason.

“What are you going to tell the next 17-year-old … oh sorry, you weren’t as heavy, … you weren’t as fast as Joseph Suaalii, or you didn’t do as good at school?”

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images