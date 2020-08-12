‘It’s been a really tough time’: John Bateman’s battle with injuries and contracts

Canberra Raiders star John Bateman had a troubled start to the season, and will return to his home team in England next year.

The second rower revealed to Mark Levy and Brad Fittler his struggles after undergoing not one, but two operations.

“It came at a point in my career where I was a bit worried about what was going to happen … the contract talks were still going on.

“The not-knowing factor in any day-to-day life is scary.”

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic literally added insult to injury.

“With what’s going on in the world … I couldn’t be around my family, I couldn’t be around my little girl.

“It’s been a really tough time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website