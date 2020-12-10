2GB
It’s anyone’s game as Big Bash League gets underway

4 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Big Bash LeagueBrisbane HeatTom Cooper
Article image for It’s anyone’s game as Big Bash League gets underway

The Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes will kick off the Big Bash League tonight, while the Brisbane Heat are hoping to start their campaign with a win on Friday.

Heat batsman Tom Cooper told Peter Psaltis the season is already off to a somewhat chaotic start, with a fire alarm triggered upon their arrival in Canberra.

“It was an interesting arrival, but we had a great hit out today, familiarised ourselves with the ground, ready to go tomorrow night.”

Shake-ups to the teams have given the 2020-21 competition the “most movement to date” he said, welcoming the even competition.

“It’s exciting times for lots of players, and lots of fans.

“That’s one of the great things about the Big Bash, is anyone can beat anyone else on any given day.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Peter Psaltis
CricketSports
