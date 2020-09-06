2GB
‘It’s an outrage!’: Liberal MP reacts to Daniel Andrews’ COVID-19 road map

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusTim SmithVictoria

Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed Victoria’s re-opening plan as coronavirus cases continue to fall.

Melbourne will remain under curfew until at least the end of October when retail, hospitality and hairdressers will re-open.

All restrictions will be lifted when Victoria records no new cases for 28 days.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham the plan is a “death warrant” for business.

“It’s an outrage, Daniel Andrews has lost his mind!

“The way we’re going, Daniel Andrews is going to cancel Christmas.

“NSW currently has an average case per day of nine, under Daniel Andrews’ rules NSW would be shut down with a 9pm curfew, retail, hospitality closed and the kids sent home from school.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

