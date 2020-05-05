2GB
‘It’s an insult’: Calls for further investment in COVID-19 vaccine research

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
coronavirusDr Karl Kruszelnickivaccine

Beloved author and science educator Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is calling for a massive financial boost to the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

Dr Karl told Deborah Knight when it comes to the social and economic effects of coronavirus, the worst is yet to come, especially with the country still recovering from other disasters.

He believes Australian society will only return to normal when ‘herd immunity’ is secured through immunisation.

“We really need some science going on in Australia. We could be spending money to try and develop the vaccine, but we’re only spending peanuts.

“On Anzac Parade there’s a pedestrian walkway that goes over the road, and it cost $38 million.

“How much are we giving to chase up a vaccine? $2 million. It’s an insult.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

