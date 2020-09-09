2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s a total black box’: Content moderation concerns for popular Chinese apps

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ChinaSocial MediaTechnologyTikTokWeChat

A disturbing new report into Chinese-owned social media platforms TikTok and WeChat has raised concerns around content moderation.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s lead author Fergus Ryan told Jim Wilson TikTok has an estimated 700 million users worldwide, and counting.

“Any user data these apps collect, and they collect a lot, it means there’s no firewall between that data and the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

“The key difference to other social media apps … is that it’s not about who you follow, it’s how you use the app.

“There are even suggestions from experts that facial recognition data, or even the sentiment of users, is fed into their algorithm.

“The scary thing about that is it’s a total black box.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873