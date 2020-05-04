2GB
‘It’s a socialist republic’: Peta Credlin defends criticism of Victorian Premier

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dan Tehandaniel andrewsPeta CredlinTHE BIG GUNSVictoria

Education Minister Dan Tehan has apologised after accusing Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews of a “failure of leadership”.

The Victorian Premier is under fire for refusing to allow students to return to school, against national advice.

Peta Credlin defended Mr Tehan, telling Ben Fordham she agrees with his original comments.

“I live in Victoria now … and this place is a basket-case. It’s a socialist republic.

“Every other state is sending their kids back to school.

“Not even his health experts down here say that the schools should remain closed.”

Image: Nine News

