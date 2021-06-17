2GB
‘It’s a pity’: Updated AstraZeneca advice ‘concerning’ experts

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australians are cancelling their second doses of AstraZeneca in droves after the recommended age was raised to 60.

The federal government now recommends people below 60 receive the Pfizer jab, based on new advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

However, those who received their first shot with no complications are being assured it’s safe to receive their second.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham there could be a worrying effect on the country’s vaccine rollout.

“It sends a message that, I think, has confused people and that is really concerning.

“It’s a pity, really, that this has happened.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

