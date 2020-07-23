‘It’s a no-brainer’: Iconic children’s entertainer fights for music in schools

Dissatisfied with a lack of music education in schools, former Play School host Don Spencer hopes a national songwriting competition will help fill the gap.

The Australian Children’s Music Foundation founder told Deborah Knight music is crucial for developing a child’s self-esteem and self-expression.

“It’s a bit of a no-brainer, music. I wish we could get the Education Department to realise how important music is.

“But it’s a diminishing force in schools in Australia at the moment.

“It’s always a fight to get the money to do it, but we keep going.”

The ACMF’s National Songwriting Competition has already received 30 per cent more submissions than last year, and entries are open until August 3.

Despite difficulties in securing financial sponsorship amid COVID-19-related hardship, Mr Spencer said the competition is needed now more than ever.

For more details and to enter, click HERE.