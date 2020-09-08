‘It’s a disgrace’: TikTok struggles to remove graphic video

Social media platforms are racing to remove disturbing videos of a man purportedly taking his own life, prompting a warning from some NSW schools.

Some schools have today urged parents to enforce a 24-hour social media ban for their children.

TikTok says it’s trying to remove clips of the incident.

It was live-streamed on Facebook before users uploaded it to TikTok.

Act for Kids executive director Stephen Beckett told Jim Wilson it beggars belief they were unable to remove it.

“If [TikTok] can’t keep our kids safe they shouldn’t be marketing their product to our kids.”

Jim said it’s a disgrace.

“This video should have been removed hours ago.”

Full statement from TikTok On Sunday night (US time), clips of a suicide that had been livestreamed on Facebook circulated on other platforms, including TikTok. Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide. We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who’ve reported content and warned others against watching, engaging, or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the person and their family. If anyone in our community is struggling with thoughts of suicide or concerned about someone who is, we encourage them to seek support, and we provide access to hotlines directly from our app and in our Safety Centre.

If you are struggling, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

