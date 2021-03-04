Italy blocks export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses destined for Australia

Italy has blocked the export of a shipment of 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia.

It’s understood the European Commission has backed the move.

It comes amid a stoush between the European Union and AstraZeneca, after the vaccine producer failed to meet the production targets set out in its contract.

It’s understood to be the first time a European country has blocked a shipment.

At this stage, there’s been no official comment from Italy, the EU or AstraZeneca.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty