‘It will have a devastating impact’: Anthony Albanese warns of ending JobKeeper early

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is warning 3.3 million jobs are at risk if JobKeeper is taken away prematurely.

The opposition leader told Jim Wilson businesses are relying on JobKeeper to survive and keep their workers employed.

“If you just immediately rip all that out in September before there is able to be a return of… economic activity… then simply those people won’t be able to stay in employment.

“If you just take that money out of a local economy it will have a devastating impact.

“And that’s my concern with the whole idea of snap-back, that you can just flick the switch on this particular date… and we’ll snap-back to what was there before.

“That’s just not realistic and it doesn’t reflect the reality on the ground.”

