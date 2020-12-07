‘It was truly a moving experience’: Jim Wilson reflects on finally visiting Australia’s heart
Jim Wilson has reflected on travelling to the heart of Australia after COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift around the country.
“I’d been wanting to go for decades and to get the opportunity to host a gig out there over the weekend was priceless,” shared Jim.
“It was absolutely unbelievable!”
“It was truly a moving experience, it’s our red centre it’s our spiritual centre; and I think that all Australians, if they get the opportunity, should go to Uluru.”
Image: Supplied