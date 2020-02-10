‘It means a hell of a lot’: David Warner reflects on ‘shock’ Allan Border Medal win

David Warner has completed his cricketing resurrection, claiming the highest honour at the Cricket Australia awards night.

The 33-year-old won his third Allan Border Medal as the most outstanding men’s player of the year, edging out Steve Smith by just one vote.

The honour is voted on by players, umpires, match referees and members of the media after each match, meaning Warner’s outstanding One Day World Cup and Australian Test summer made up for a poor Ashes series.

It comes almost two years after Warner, Smith and Cameron Bancroft were embroiled in the ball-tampering scandal, which threatened to end Warner’s international career.

The former vice-captain gave an emotional speech thanking his parents and wife for their support during his 12-month suspension.

Warner spoke with Alan Jones the morning after the awards, saying he was shocked to win but unbelievably grateful.

“Your emotions take over and it means a hell of a lot,” he says.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The other major honour of the night, the Belinda Clark Award, went to Ellyse Perry as the women’s player of the year.

Star rookie Marnus Labuschagne was voted Test Player of the Year and Aaron Finch won ODI Player of the Year.

See below for a full list of winners:

Allan Border Medal

David Warner (194)

Steve Smith (193)

Pat Cummins (185) Belinda Clark Award

Ellyse Perry (161)

Alyssa Healy (153)

Jess Jonassen (87) Men’s Test player of the year

Marnus Labuschagne (25)

Steve Smith (22)

Pat Cummins (19) Men’s ODI player of the year

Aaron Finch (38)

Usman Khawaja (33)

David Warner (24) Women’s ODI player of the year

Alyssa Healy (39)

Ellyse Perry (33)

Jess Jonassen (19) Men’s T20 international player of the year

David Warner (19)

Glenn Maxwell (16)

Kane Richardson/Steve Smith (8) Women’s T20 international player of the year

Alyssa Healy (18)

Jess Jonassen/Meg Lanning (15)

A fantastic night celebrating a huge year of cricket. Congratulations again to all of our award winners!#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/AmhEMt3EpU — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

Image: Getty/Daniel Pockett