‘It just seemed right’: The personal story behind Neil Perry’s new Sydney restaurant

In less than a month, acclaimed restaurateur Neil Perry will open ‘Margaret’ in Double Bay, named after his late mother.

Mr Perry told Deborah Knight the naming of his first solo restaurant was designed to reflect his mother’s “sense of generosity and hospitality and care”.

“I … went on to run all of my restaurants through the care philosophy, and that really came from mum.

“I own it myself … for the first time, not having a partner, it just seemed right.”

Margaret will have a sustainability focus, and Mr Perry will be working with Compost Connect to ensure food scraps are responsibly discarded.

