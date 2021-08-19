‘It is absolutely rubbish’: Federal MP slams would-be protesters

A western Sydney Federal MP has slammed would-be protesters as another anti-lockdown rally is planned for this weekend.

Police have warned they will be out in force, pleading with people not to attend.

Federal MP Melissa McIntosh told Ben Fordham case numbers have risen since the last protest.

“It is absolutely rubbish that anyone would be thinking about putting themselves, their family members and their community at risk.”

Image: Getty/Don Arnold