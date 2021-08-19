2GB
‘It is absolutely rubbish’: Federal MP slams would-be protesters

54 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Melissa McIntosh
Article image for ‘It is absolutely rubbish’: Federal MP slams would-be protesters

A western Sydney Federal MP has slammed would-be protesters as another anti-lockdown rally is planned for this weekend.

Police have warned they will be out in force, pleading with people not to attend.

Federal MP Melissa McIntosh told Ben Fordham case numbers have risen since the last protest.

“It is absolutely rubbish that anyone would be thinking about putting themselves, their family members and their community at risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Don Arnold 

