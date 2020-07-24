2GB
‘It gets worse every year!’: Gerry Harvey blasts government’s deregulation claims

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australian entrepreneur Gerry Harvey has thrown cold water over the Morrison government’s rhetoric around deregulation.

The Treasurer and Prime Minister have repeatedly claimed the government will focus on cutting red tape to get the economy back on track, but Mr Harvey is doubtful.

In his experience, Australia is one of the hardest countries in the world to run a business, and all levels of government are to blame.

He told Jim Wilson he’ll focus on growing his businesses overseas as a result of the “mindboggling” over-regulation.

“It gets worse every year … they cut one [piece of red tape] and put 14 new ones in.

“No one will ever fix it.

“The whole structure is designed to make it extraordinarily difficult for anyone to do anything.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

