2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It gets a bit scary’: Jimmy Barnes’ new project an intimate family affair

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
JIMMY BARNES
Article image for ‘It gets a bit scary’: Jimmy Barnes’ new project an intimate family affair

Jimmy Barnes’ 20th studio album, Flesh and Blood, is a family affair in every sense of the phrase.

Barnes’ contributors on the new album include son Jackie on drums, and daughters Mahalia, Eliza-Jane and Elly-May, and granddaughter Tyra Harrison, providing vocals.

The legendary Australian singer-songwriter told Jim Wilson the songs themselves also paint a picture of Barnes’ relationships and how special they are to him.

“The title track, Flesh and Blood, is obviously about when you look in your kids’ eyes and you can see all the best of you in them, but you can also see the worst of you.

“It gets a bit scary sometimes.”

The album’s other single, Til The Next Time, meanwhile is “one of my favourite songs on the record”, Barnes said.

“I’ve spend a lot of time trying to make myself a better human being, and everyday I wake up and I think ‘what can I do today to make it better’?”

Press PLAY below to hear the stories behind the songs

Fans can pre-order Jimmy’s new album now from www.jimmybarnes.com

The Australia & NZ Flesh and Blood tour comes to Sydney on the 30th and 31st July.

The full list of dates and ticket info is available HERE.

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaMusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873