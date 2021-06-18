‘It gets a bit scary’: Jimmy Barnes’ new project an intimate family affair

Jimmy Barnes’ 20th studio album, Flesh and Blood, is a family affair in every sense of the phrase.

Barnes’ contributors on the new album include son Jackie on drums, and daughters Mahalia, Eliza-Jane and Elly-May, and granddaughter Tyra Harrison, providing vocals.

The legendary Australian singer-songwriter told Jim Wilson the songs themselves also paint a picture of Barnes’ relationships and how special they are to him.

“The title track, Flesh and Blood, is obviously about when you look in your kids’ eyes and you can see all the best of you in them, but you can also see the worst of you.

“It gets a bit scary sometimes.”

The album’s other single, Til The Next Time, meanwhile is “one of my favourite songs on the record”, Barnes said.

“I’ve spend a lot of time trying to make myself a better human being, and everyday I wake up and I think ‘what can I do today to make it better’?”

Fans can pre-order Jimmy’s new album now from www.jimmybarnes.com

The Australia & NZ Flesh and Blood tour comes to Sydney on the 30th and 31st July.

The full list of dates and ticket info is available HERE.